EverWest Completes $29.5M Sale-Leaseback With Alliance Packaging for Industrial Facility Near Seattle

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Washington, Western

851-SW-34th-St-Renton-WA

Alliance Packaging occupies 82,019 square feet of the 164,332-square-foot industrial property at 851 SW 34th Ave. in Renton, Wash.

RENTON, WASH. — Denver-based EverWest Real Estate Partners has completed the $29.5 million acquisition and partial sale-leaseback of an industrial building located at 851 SW 34th St. in Renton, about 14 miles south of downtown Seattle. Alliance Packaging sold the property and executed a leaseback for a portion of the asset.

Totaling 164,332 square feet, the property features 26-foot clear heights, dock-high and grade-level doors in a cross-dock configuration and 5,000 amps of heavy power. Alliance Packaging will continue to occupy 82,019 square feet of the property under a long-term lease agreement. The remaining 82,313 square feet, including 13,440 square feet of office space, is available for immediate lease.

Ryan Madson provided in-house representation for EverWest, while Arie Salomon and Jeff Forsberg of NAI Puget Sound Properties represented Alliance Packaging in the transaction.

