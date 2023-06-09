EverWest Purchases 268,400 SF Industrial Development in Rex, Georgia

REX, GA. — EverWest Real Estate Investors has purchased an industrial property located at 9485 Highway 42 North in Rex, roughly 20 miles outside Atlanta. InLight was the developer and seller. Situated on 21.1 acres, the development features two recently completed speculative distribution buildings totaling 268,400 square feet. The buildings span 130,000 and 138,400 square feet, respectively, and feature 32-foot clear heights, LED lighting, ESFR sprinklers, wide columns and 72 dock and four drive-in doors. Britton Burdette, Dennis Mitchell, Matt Wirth, Mitchell Townsend and Jim Freeman of JLL arranged the sale.