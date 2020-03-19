EverWest Purchases Industrial Building in Nashville for $12M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Southeast, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TENN. — EverWest Real Estate Investors has purchased a 169,855-square-foot industrial building in Nashville for $12 million. The property is situated at 640 Massman Drive, five miles from Nashville International Airport and six miles from downtown Nashville. The building was completed in 2000 and offers 20- to 32-foot clear heights, vehicle parking and a separate parcel for trailer storage. EverWest plans to upgrade the property, including new dock doors, energy-efficient LED lighting, exterior paint and transformation of approximately 5,000 square feet of office space into fully modernized interiors. It will also upgrade the parking and truck court areas with new asphalt. EverWest plans to begin upgrades in the second quarter with an expected completion in the third quarter of this year. Todd Prevost of Avison Young represented the buyer in the deal. An undisclosed private seller sold the asset in an off-market transaction.