EverWest Real Estate Buys Queens Warehouse from Wharton Industrial for $57.2M
NEW YORK CITY — Denver-based investment firm EverWest Real Estate Investors has purchased a 70,500-square-foot warehouse in Queens from Wharton Industrial for $57.2 million. The rear-load facility features a clear height of 30 feet and is situated on a 2.9-acre site in the Maspeth neighborhood. Mo Beler, Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Keith Kurland and Michael Diaz of Walker & Dunlop represented Wharton Industrial in the deal. Stephen Feinberg represented EverWest on an internal basis. The property was fully leased to multiple local food distributors at the time of sale.
