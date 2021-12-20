EverWest Real Estate Buys Three Industrial Buildings in Moonachie, New Jersey for $65.8M

MOONACHIE, N.J. — Denver-based EverWest Real Estate Investors has purchased three industrial buildings totaling 190,032 square feet in Moonachie, located in Bergen County, for $65.8 million. The buildings at 135, 137-141 and 170 W. Commercial Ave. feature a combined 26 loading positions and 243 parking spaces and are fully leased to Loomis Armored US, Paris Baguette and Toy Wonders. Gary Gabriel, Kyle Schmidt, David Bernhaut and Seth Zuidema of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Stephen Feinberg handled the transaction for EverWest on an internal basis.