EverWest Real Estate Buys Warehouse Near Port Houston for $8.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

EverWest-La-Porte

EverWest's newly acquired warehouse in La Porte totals 109,000 square feet.

LA PORTE, TEXAS — Denver-based EverWest Real Estate Investors has purchased a 109,000-square-foot warehouse in La Porte, a city located near Port Houston. The sales price was $8.7 million. The building is divisible to 40,000 square feet and features 28-foot clear heights and 130-foot truck court depths. Colliers International is marketing the property for lease. The seller was Phelan-Bennett Development. Mark Bigarel and Justin Bennett handled the transaction internally on behalf of the buyer and seller, respectively.

