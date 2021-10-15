EverWest Real Estate Divests of 220,000 SF Distribution Facility in Aurora, Colorado Leased to Home Depot

The Home Depot utilizes the 220,000-square-foot distribution facility at 1953 N. Gun Club Road in Aurora, Colo., for its Home Depot Pro business line.

AURORA, COLO. — EverWest Real Estate Investors has completed the disposition of a Class A distribution center located at 1953 N. Gun Club Road in Aurora. Terms of the transaction were not released. The mission-critical facility was built in 2012 as a build-to-suit for The Home Depot, which currently operates its Home Depot Pro business line out of the location.

The 220,000-square-foot cross-dock building features 32-foot clear heights, 44 dock-high doors, low office buildout, ESFR fire protection, secure fencing and 15 trailer parking stalls. Additionally, the building has the potential to be expanded by 60,000 square feet and 24 additional trailer parking stalls on the east end of the 17.2-acre site.

Krystal Arceneaux of EverWest directed the disposition and management of the asset. Trent Agnew, Larry Thiel and Carmon Hicks of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.