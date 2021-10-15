REBusinessOnline

EverWest Real Estate Divests of 220,000 SF Distribution Facility in Aurora, Colorado Leased to Home Depot

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Western

1953-N-Gun-Club-Rd-Aurora-CO

The Home Depot utilizes the 220,000-square-foot distribution facility at 1953 N. Gun Club Road in Aurora, Colo., for its Home Depot Pro business line.

AURORA, COLO. — EverWest Real Estate Investors has completed the disposition of a Class A distribution center located at 1953 N. Gun Club Road in Aurora. Terms of the transaction were not released. The mission-critical facility was built in 2012 as a build-to-suit for The Home Depot, which currently operates its Home Depot Pro business line out of the location.

The 220,000-square-foot cross-dock building features 32-foot clear heights, 44 dock-high doors, low office buildout, ESFR fire protection, secure fencing and 15 trailer parking stalls. Additionally, the building has the potential to be expanded by 60,000 square feet and 24 additional trailer parking stalls on the east end of the 17.2-acre site.

Krystal Arceneaux of EverWest directed the disposition and management of the asset. Trent Agnew, Larry Thiel and Carmon Hicks of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
26
Webinar: COVID Strategies For Seniors Housing Operators — Managing Risk For Residents, Staff and Service Providers
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews