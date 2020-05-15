EverWest Sells 303,000 SF Office Complex in Berkley Heights, New Jersey
BERKLEY HEIGHTS, N.J. — EverWest Real Estate Investors, a Denver-based developer, has sold Mountain Heights Corporate Center, a Class A office complex totaling approximately 303,000 square feet in the western New York City suburb of Morristown. Located at 420 and 430 Mountain Ave., the two-building property offers convenient access to Manhattan and Newark Liberty Airport. The property was 80 percent leased at the time of sale. Jose Cruz and Kevin O’Hearn led a JLL team that represented EverWest in the transaction. The team also procured the undisclosed buyer. The sales price was undisclosed.
