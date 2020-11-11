EverWest Sells Eight-Building Industrial Portfolio in Elk Grove Village, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The portfolio totals 955,460 square feet.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Denver-based EverWest Real Estate Investors has sold an eight-building industrial portfolio in Elk Grove Village for an undisclosed price. The portfolio, situated near Chicago O’Hare International Airport, totals 955,460 square feet and consists of flex, light industrial and bulk distribution space. Mike Caprile of CBRE brokered the sale on behalf of EverWest. A joint venture between Investcorp and Brennan Investment Group purchased the portfolio. EverWest owned the assets since 2017.