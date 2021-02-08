EverWest Sells Linq Creative Office Campus Near Los Angeles to Harkwood Ventures for $24M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

Located at 2400 Marine Ave. in Redondo Beach, Calif., Linq features 50,000 square feet of creative office space.

REDONDO BEACH, CALIF. — Hawkwood Ventures has purchased Linq, a two-building creative office campus located at 2400 Marine Ave. in the Los Angeles suburb of Redondo Beach. EverWest Real Estate Investors sold the property for $24 million.

Developed in 1964 and renovated in 2018, Linq features a total of 50,000 square feet of office space with private tenant entrances, glass roll-up doors, skylights and a wrap-around boardwalk, as well as new power, landscaping, lobby, restrooms and signage. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to multiple tenants.

Steve Solomon, Kristen Bowman and Andrew Harper of JLL represented the seller, while the buyer was self-represented in the transaction.