CHARLOTTE, N.C. — EverWest Real Estate Investors has sold Specialty Shops SouthPark in Charlotte for $40.2 million. Located at 6401 Carnegie Blvd. in the city’s SouthPark submarket, the property totals 65,362 square feet. Tenants at the retail center include Williams-Sonoma, Drybar, Talbots and Paco’s Tacos & Tequila. Hill Partners, a Charlotte-based owner, developer and redeveloper of retail properties, was the buyer.