Everwood Co. Sells 150-Unit Apartment Complex in Minneapolis

Grain Belt Apartments was built on the site of a former brewery.

MINNEAPOLIS — Everwood Co. has sold Grain Belt Apartments in Minneapolis for an undisclosed price. The 150-unit apartment complex was constructed in 2015 on the site of a historic brewery. Spanning 135,806 square feet, the property consists of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Keith Collins, Abe Appert and Ted Abramson of CBRE represented the seller. Grain Belt Apartments LLC was the buyer.