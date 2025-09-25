Everything Is Bigger in Texas, So Why Isn’t Our Fiber Internet?

By Eric Burtt, executive vice president and partner development, Blue Stream Fiber

In Texas, we pride ourselves on doing everything big. From booming cities to iconic skylines, the state is a magnet for growth and innovation. But when it comes to one of the most essential modern residential amenities — high-speed internet — multifamily properties aren’t always living up to the Texas standard.

Connectivity has shifted from being a “nice-to-have” feature to a core utility in today’s real estate market. Just like water and electricity, residents expect fast, reliable internet to be ready from the moment they move in. For property owners and developers, the expectation is no longer just a service decision; it’s a marketing and investment decision.

Why Connectivity Matters More Than Ever

Internet use is not coming to a halt anytime soon. According to the National Telecommunications & Information Administration, in 2023, 13 million more people were online compared to just two years earlier. Today’s households download nearly 700 gigabytes (GBs) of data each month, and usage is still climbing. High-speed connectivity isn’t just about meeting tenant expectations. It’s also essential for protecting and growing property value.

For owners and investors, properties with robust fiber connectivity lease faster, hold higher rents and keep long-term marketability. Research from the Fiber Broadband Association shows that fiber can increase a home’s value by 4.9 percent, raise condo values by 3.2 percent and boost rental rates by 12.8 percent. In high-demand Texas metros like Houston, Austin and Dallas, these percentage differences can mean millions of dollars in long-term asset value.

For developers, planning fiber into the building process early helps meet evolving building codes, supports sustainability goals and creates a clear differentiator when marketing to potential buyers or renters.

Lastly, more residents than ever are working from home, streaming in 4K and connecting multiple smart devices. Tenants want seamless connectivity with no interruptions, and they’re willing to pay a premium for it.

Limits of Today’s Infrastructure

While demand is high, many multifamily properties are still operating with outdated systems that struggle to keep up with modern needs. Legacy wiring and older network designs weren’t built for today’s realities, and in high-density communities, this can lead to congestion, slow speeds and service interruptions.

When connectivity is slow, residents notice fast. Unreliable internet connectivity is consistently ranked among the top frustrations for tenants, which can translate into higher turnover and more vacancies.

So How Do We Fix This?

One of the most effective ways to address connectivity gaps in multifamily properties is through bulk fiber broadband service agreements.

In a bulk model, property owners or homeowners associations (HOAs) partner with a provider to bring high-speed fiber internet to every unit in the community under a single contract. Instead of each resident negotiating his or her own plan, the building or HOA secures service for all at a lower per-unit cost (often times up to 50 percent lower than the resident would pay for the same retail services) and with a consistent standard of quality.

For residents, bulk fiber often means easier, faster access to service, with fewer delays and less hassle during move-in. For owners and managers, it simplifies operations, reduces service-related complaints and provides a marketable amenity that retains tenants.

Bulk agreements also create direct financial advantages for property owners and developers. Because bulk rates are discounted compared to retail rates, communities can often mark up service to residents, generating recurring revenue that increases net operating income (NOI). NOI is one of the most important financial metrics in multifamily, and connectivity can play a surprising role in boosting it.

Door fees provide another layer of value — these one-time payments from providers to communities can fund property improvements, offset operational costs or even reduce HOA dues. Together, recurring NOI benefits and door fees make fiber not just an amenity upgrade, but a financial strategy for long-term property performance.

Tapping into Texas-Sized Demand

Houston is one of the fastest-growing multifamily markets in the country. New developments are going up alongside aging properties that need modernization. Yet many communities still operate with legacy systems that can’t meet current demand. This creates a clear opportunity for developers, HOAs and internet service providers (ISPs) to collaborate on infrastructure that can serve residents for decades to come.

Bulk fiber internet is suited to meet this challenge. It offers the capacity to handle today’s heavy data usage and the scalability to adapt to future needs. And in high-density urban areas like Houston, it can help eliminate congestion and ensure that every resident gets the internet speed and reliability he or she needs.

As the nation’s fourth most populous city, Houston is often referred to as “the city of the future.” Its role as a business hub, particularly with regard to energy markets, combined with its diverse demographics and competitive housing market, makes Houston an ideal environment for advanced connectivity solutions to thrive. Recognizing this opportunity, Blue Stream Fiber recently expanded operations into Houston to help close the connectivity gap and support the city’s continued growth.

Looking Ahead

Bulk fiber broadband infrastructure is more resilient, more reliable and more cost-effective than legacy systems. It performs in severe weather events, helps maintain service continuity during outages and offers the capacity to support growing bandwidth needs for years to come.

In today’s market, connectivity is not just an amenity. It’s a deciding factor in retention, leasing speed and long-term property value. Texas owners and developers who prioritize fiber now will not only meet current resident expectations but will also position their properties to stay competitive in the future.

In Texas, everything is bigger. As a renter, your fiber broadband connection should be fast enough, strong enough and ready enough to match it.

Eric Burtt serves as executive vice president and partner development at Blue Stream Fiber. He leads broadband negotiations with land developers and asset owners across the country with over 25 years of experience. His expertise in multifamily rentals, HOA and COA sectors, combined with his background in securing multi-million-dollar service agreements, enables him to forge long-term, trust-based partnerships.