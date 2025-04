OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Evexia Wellness has signed a 10-year, 3,603-square-foot retail lease at 4986 N. Adams Road in Oakland Township. The property is known as Country Creek Commons shopping center. Eric Banks and Jim Mitchell of Dominion Real Estate Advisors LLC represented the undisclosed landlord. Mike Murphy and Owen Kelly of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the tenant, which is a full-service medical wellness spa owned by Ida Pesce.