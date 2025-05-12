Evexia Wellness Spa Signs 3,603 SF Retail Lease at Country Creek Commons in Metro Detroit

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Evexia Wellness Spa has signed a 3,603-square-foot retail lease to open its second location in Oakland Township, about 32 miles north of Detroit. Evexia will occupy space at the Kroger-anchored Country Creek Commons shopping center, which is located at the northwest corner of Adams and Silverbell roads. Owen Kelly and Michael Murphy of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the tenant, while Eric Banks of Dominion Real Estate Advisors represented the undisclosed landlord.