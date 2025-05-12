Monday, May 12, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The tenant will open its second location in Oakland Township at Country Creek Commons.
Leasing ActivityMichiganMidwestRetail

Evexia Wellness Spa Signs 3,603 SF Retail Lease at Country Creek Commons in Metro Detroit

by Kristin Harlow

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Evexia Wellness Spa has signed a 3,603-square-foot retail lease to open its second location in Oakland Township, about 32 miles north of Detroit. Evexia will occupy space at the Kroger-anchored Country Creek Commons shopping center, which is located at the northwest corner of Adams and Silverbell roads. Owen Kelly and Michael Murphy of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the tenant, while Eric Banks of Dominion Real Estate Advisors represented the undisclosed landlord.  

You may also like

SF Capital Secures $56.2M in Financing for Southern...

JLL Arranges $27.6M Refinancing for Torrey Hills Retail...

Trevey Commercial Brokers Sale of 20,375 SF Retail...

Northmarq Secures $52M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment...

Workbox to Open its Largest Coworking Space in...

Bradford Secures 10,202 SF Lease at Industrial Flex...

MMCC Arranges $6M Loan for Refinancing of Dayton...

Brinkmann Constructors Completes Interior Renovation of Rolls-Royce Showroom...

Goode Company Restaurants Signs 9,304 SF Office Headquarters...