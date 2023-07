HUTTO, TEXAS — EVO Entertainment Group has signed a 53,300-square-foot lease at Townwest Commons in Hutto, with plans to open a cinema, bowling and entertainment venue at the property in 2024. Nathan Nickerson of Common Ground represented the tenant in the leasing negotiations and secured an incentives package with the City of Hutto. Josh Friedlander and David Meyers represented the landlord, NewQuest Properties, on an internal basis.