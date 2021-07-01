REBusinessOnline

EVO Entertainment to Open 68,733 SF Venue at Southlake Town Square

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Retail, Texas

EVO-Entertainment-Southlake-Town-Square

EVO Entertainment's new venue at Southlake Town Square is scheduled to open in December.

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — EVO Entertainment, an Austin-based entertainment concept that combines bowling, movies, games and food and beverages, will open a 68,733-square-foot venue at Southlake Town Square, a 130-acre mixed-use development near Fort Worth. The entertainment center, which is scheduled to open at the end of the year, will be EVO’s first in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. This location will feature a full restaurant and bar with outdoor patio space, seven movie screens, arcade games, bowling lanes, a laser tag arena, rock climbing wall, ropes course and private party rooms. Retail Properties of America, an Illinois-based REIT, owns Southlake Town Square.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews