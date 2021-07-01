EVO Entertainment to Open 68,733 SF Venue at Southlake Town Square

EVO Entertainment's new venue at Southlake Town Square is scheduled to open in December.

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — EVO Entertainment, an Austin-based entertainment concept that combines bowling, movies, games and food and beverages, will open a 68,733-square-foot venue at Southlake Town Square, a 130-acre mixed-use development near Fort Worth. The entertainment center, which is scheduled to open at the end of the year, will be EVO’s first in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. This location will feature a full restaurant and bar with outdoor patio space, seven movie screens, arcade games, bowling lanes, a laser tag arena, rock climbing wall, ropes course and private party rooms. Retail Properties of America, an Illinois-based REIT, owns Southlake Town Square.