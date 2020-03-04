EVO Entertainment to Open 80,000 SF Venue at Escala in San Antonio

EVO Entertainment's newest center in San Antonio will span 80,000 square feet. The opening is slated for January 2021.

SAN ANTONIO — EVO Entertainment, an entertainment retail concept that combines bowling, movies, games, food and beverages, will open an 80,000-square-foot venue at Escala in San Antonio. The center will feature 10 movie screens, 12 bowling lanes, a restaurant and bar, arcade and virtual reality games, a ropes course and private event space. Metro Dallas-based N3 Real Estate is the developer of Escala, a shopping center located at the intersection of State Highway 151 and Military Drive on the city’s northwest side. The venue will be the seventh for EVO, which primarily operates in Central Texas, and is scheduled to open in January 2021.