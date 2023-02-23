EVO Pak Packaging Signs 24,129 SF Industrial Lease in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Evo Pak Packaging has signed a 24,129-square-foot industrial lease at 3440 Highway 114 in Fort Worth. According to LoopNet Inc., the building, which is located within Champions Circle Business Park, was built in 2022 and totals 82,240 square feet. Keaton Brice and Andrew Gilbert of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.