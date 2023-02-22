evoJets Signs 3,982 SF Office Lease in Manhattan’s Gramercy Park Neighborhood

NEW YORK CITY — Private aviation services provider evoJets has signed a 3,982-square-foot office lease at 220 E. 23rd St. in Manhattan’s Gramercy Park neighborhood. The 13-story building was originally constructed in 1921 and is known as the Media Arts Building. Bill Korchak, Edward DiTolla and Henry Warner of JLL represented the landlord, A. Shalom Realty & Management Co., in the lease negotiations. Peter Johnson and Leah Zafra from Avison Young represented the tenant.