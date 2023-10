CHICAGO — Two real estate professionals, Ra’eesa Motala and Geoffrey Kasselman, have launched Evoke Partners, a new company focused on commercial real estate, energy and technology.Motala is the firm’s president and Kasselman is the CEO. The firm is based in Chicago with an office in Minneapolis and plans for more locations to follow. Evoke has five early-stage development projects with an aggregate value of more than $100 million in the Midwest and Western U.S.