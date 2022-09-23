REBusinessOnline

EW Howell Construction Completes Elementary School Project in Manhattan

Posted on by in Civic, Development, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — New York-based general contractor EW Howell Construction Group has completed PS 464, an elementary school in Manhattan’s Financial District. The school occupies 92,000 square feet across the first nine floors within 42 Trinity Place, a 40-story residential building, and serves students in grades pre-K through 5. In addition, the school’s south wing comprises four stories in the Robert & Anne Dickey House, a renovated historical building. In addition to new classrooms, the school features a science lab, art and music room, gymnasium, cafeteria and two outdoor playgrounds.

