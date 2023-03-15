EwingCole Signs 55,000 SF Office Lease Renewal in Downtown Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Architecture and engineering firm EwingCole has signed a 55,000-square-foot office lease renewal at the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia building. The eight-story, 775,000-square-foot building is located in the downtown area and houses a conference facility with a 180-seat auditorium, a café and a fitness center. Jeffrey Tertel of Newmark represented the landlord, The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, in the lease negotiations. The tenant representative was not disclosed.