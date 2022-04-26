REBusinessOnline

Exact Capital, Armada to Build 240-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Columbia, South Carolina

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Multifamily, South Carolina, Southeast

The Villages at Congaree Pointe

The Villages at Congaree Pointe will be fully affordable and rented to households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income (AMI).

COLUMBIA, S.C. — New York City-based Exact Capital has plans to build the Villages at Congaree Pointe, a 240-unit affordable housing community in Columbia. Exact Capital is partnering with Charleston-based Armada Development. The construction timeline was not disclosed.

The Villages at Congaree Pointe will be fully affordable and rented to households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income (AMI). The community will offer 10 three-story buildings with a unit mix of 60 one-bedroom, 144 two-bedroom and 36 three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities will include a fitness center, playground, splash pad, cabana with porch, clubhouse with a lounge, clubroom, computer room and a common laundry room.

The total capitalization of the development is approximately $51 million with construction financing provided by J.P. Morgan Chase and Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) from Stratford Capital Group and Monarch Private Capital. In addition to the initial capitalization, Berkadia arranged permanent financing in the form of a Fannie Mae Municipal Tax-Exempt Bond offering.

Located on a 14.9-acre site at 2701 Atlas Road, the project will be situated 5.9 miles from downtown Columbia and 5.4 miles from the University of South Carolina.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  