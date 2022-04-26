Exact Capital, Armada to Build 240-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Columbia, South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — New York City-based Exact Capital has plans to build the Villages at Congaree Pointe, a 240-unit affordable housing community in Columbia. Exact Capital is partnering with Charleston-based Armada Development. The construction timeline was not disclosed.

The Villages at Congaree Pointe will be fully affordable and rented to households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income (AMI). The community will offer 10 three-story buildings with a unit mix of 60 one-bedroom, 144 two-bedroom and 36 three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities will include a fitness center, playground, splash pad, cabana with porch, clubhouse with a lounge, clubroom, computer room and a common laundry room.

The total capitalization of the development is approximately $51 million with construction financing provided by J.P. Morgan Chase and Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) from Stratford Capital Group and Monarch Private Capital. In addition to the initial capitalization, Berkadia arranged permanent financing in the form of a Fannie Mae Municipal Tax-Exempt Bond offering.

Located on a 14.9-acre site at 2701 Atlas Road, the project will be situated 5.9 miles from downtown Columbia and 5.4 miles from the University of South Carolina.