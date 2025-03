AUSTIN, TEXAS — Exacta Systems has signed a 15,908-square-foot office lease in North Austin. The South Florida-based gaming and entertainment technology company is taking space on the ground floor of Victory Plaza, a three-story, 93,128-square-foot building. Brent Powdrill, Bethany Perez and Colton McCasland of JLL represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Zach Ellis of Colliers represented the tenant.