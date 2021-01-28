REBusinessOnline

Exan Capital Acquires 1 MSF Amazon Fulfillment Center in Metro Houston

Amazon-Brookshire

The fulfillment center located at 31555 Highway 90 in Brookshire, a western suburb of Houston, is reportedly leased to Amazon.

BROOKSHIRE, TEXAS — Miami-based Exan Capital has acquired a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in the western Houston suburb of Brookshire that is fully leased to an investment-grade e-commerce user. Multiple news outlets, including the Houston Business Journal, report that the tenant is Amazon. The property was built on 84 acres in 2018 and features 36-foot clear heights, 100 dock-high doors, an ESFR sprinkler system and ample parking for trailers and the facility’s 1,600 employees. Trent Agnew, Rusty Tamlyn, Charles Strauss, Tom Weber and Jack Britton of JLL represented the seller, a publicly traded REIT, in the transaction. Colby Mueck, Michael Johnson and Molly Leinsdorf of JLL arranged a five-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan through New York Life on behalf of the new owner.

