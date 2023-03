KINGWOOD, TEXAS — Excel Commercial Real Estate has opened Laurel Springs RV Resort an 226-site development in Kingwood, about 30 miles north of Houston. The property offers both long-term and overnight accommodations. Indoor amenities include a fitness center, arcade, business center, lounge, hospitality kitchen and onsite laundry facilities. The outdoor amenity package comprises a pool, outdoor patio and grilling areas, playground, dog park, putting green and walking trails.