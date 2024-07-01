Monday, July 1, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The development is situated within Northwest Dade Logistics Center I in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. World Electric Supply will occupy the property.
DevelopmentFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

Excel Construction Delivers 266,000 SF Industrial Facility in Metro Miami for World Electric Supply

by John Nelson

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. — Excel Construction has delivered a 266,000-square-foot industrial facility at 10701 N.W. 142nd St. in Hialeah Gardens, approximately 20 miles outside Miami. World Electric Supply will occupy the property, which features 253,390 square feet of warehouse and packaging space and 12,862 square feet of office space.

The building is situated within Northwest Dade Logistics Center I, which is owned by The Easton Group. Ware Malcomb was the architect on the project, and Luis Caicedo and Juancarlo Lopez of Excel served as the project manager and superintendent, respectively.

You may also like

MCB Real Estate Tops Out 473-Bed Student Housing...

City of Jacksonville Approves Incentive Package, Rezoning for...

Basis Industrial, NexPoint Acquire Lakefront Campus in Orlando...

Aramark Refreshments Signs 45,000 SF Industrial Lease at...

TDC Breaks Ground on 17-Acre Mixed-Use Project in...

Oxford Partners Arranges Sale of 84,651 SF Industrial...

Global Net Lease Sells National Cold Storage Portfolio...

Hakimian Organization Begins Leasing 364-Unit Apartment Community in...

WinnCos. Buys 84-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Hartford,...