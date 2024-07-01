Excel Construction Delivers 266,000 SF Industrial Facility in Metro Miami for World Electric Supply

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. — Excel Construction has delivered a 266,000-square-foot industrial facility at 10701 N.W. 142nd St. in Hialeah Gardens, approximately 20 miles outside Miami. World Electric Supply will occupy the property, which features 253,390 square feet of warehouse and packaging space and 12,862 square feet of office space.

The building is situated within Northwest Dade Logistics Center I, which is owned by The Easton Group. Ware Malcomb was the architect on the project, and Luis Caicedo and Juancarlo Lopez of Excel served as the project manager and superintendent, respectively.