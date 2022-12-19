REBusinessOnline

Excel Group Acquires 150-Room Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers Hotel

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, New York, Northeast

Hampton-Inn-&-Suites-Yonkers

The Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers hotel totals 150 rooms.

YONKERS, N.Y. — Virginia-based investment firm Excel Group has acquired the Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers, a 150-room hotel located about 17 miles north of New York City. The property offers both traditional guestrooms and suites, and amenities include an indoor pool, fitness center, business center and meeting and event space. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

