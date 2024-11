SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Virginia-based private equity firm Excel Group has acquired the 209-room Embassy Suites by Hilton Syracuse Destiny USA. The name stems from the property’s location adjacent to Destiny USA, a 2.4 million-square-foot shopping, dining and entertainment destination. The hotel opened in 2017 and offers amenities such as a indoor pool, fitness center, business center and meeting rooms. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.