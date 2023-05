HAZLETON, PA. — Exceler Building Solutions, a provider of wall panels for the construction industry, has opened a 180,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Hazleton, located roughly midway between Scranton and Allentown. The single-story, climate-controlled facility features a clear height of 40 feet, two loading docks, six drive-in docks and 10 production lines. The development team estimates that the project will add about 100 new jobs to the local economy.