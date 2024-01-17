Excelitas Technologies Signs 45,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Excelitas Technologies Corp., a provider of photonics products for the medical, defense and automotive industries, has signed a 45,000-square-foot office lease in Pittsburgh’s Strip District for its new headquarters. The company, which is relocating from metro Boston, plans to invest $2.3 million in the build-out and take occupancy this summer. Dan Adamski and Dennis Davin of JLL represented Excelitas Technologies in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.