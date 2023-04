SUMMIT, N.J. — Excell Communications, a provider of network infrastructure for the wireless, fiber and utility industries, has signed a 7,000-square-foot office lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Summit. The two-story building at 44 Middle Ave. is located directly off Route 24 and includes 29 parking spaces. Thomas Ryan of NAI James E. Hanson represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.