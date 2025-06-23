Monday, June 23, 2025
Excelsa Properties plans to invest $7 million in capital improvements for Oasis Naples, a 216-unit multifamily community located in Naples, Fla.
Excelsa Properties Acquires 216-Unit Multifamily Community in Naples, Plans $7M Overhaul

by Abby Cox

NAPLES, FLA. — Excelsa Properties has acquired Oasis Naples, a 216-unit garden-style multifamily property located at 2277 Arbour Walk Circle in Naples. The buyer purchased the property on behalf of Excelsa’s US Real Estate II LP fund and a co-investment vehicle related to Fund II LP, which are both managed by Excelsa.

Built in 1992, Oasis Naples offers one- and two-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 762 square feet to 1,012 square feet across18 residential buildings. Amenities at the property include a swimming pool, lounge areas, coffee station and a 24-hour fitness center. Excelsa plans to invest roughly $7 million to enhance the property’s appeal and performance.

This marks the seventh multifamily property to be acquired through Excelsa’s US Real Estate II LP fund and the 20th multifamily acquisition across its portfolios.

