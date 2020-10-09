Excelsa Properties Acquires 260-Unit Aspen at Mercer Crossing Apartments in Metro Dallas
FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Excelsa Properties has acquired Aspen at Mercer Crossing, a 260-unit apartment community located in the northern Dallas metro of Farmers Branch. Built in 2019, the property features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 663 to 1,423 square feet. Amenities include a pool, outdoor kitchen and gaming area, fitness center and a dog park. The seller was not disclosed.
