Excelsa Properties Acquires 260-Unit Aspen at Mercer Crossing Apartments in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Aspen at Mercer Crossing in Farmers Branch totals 260 units. The property was built in 2019.

FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Excelsa Properties has acquired Aspen at Mercer Crossing, a 260-unit apartment community located in the northern Dallas metro of Farmers Branch. Built in 2019, the property features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 663 to 1,423 square feet. Amenities include a pool, outdoor kitchen and gaming area, fitness center and a dog park. The seller was not disclosed.