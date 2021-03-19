Excelsa Properties Acquires Multifamily Community in Camp Springs, Maryland for $64M

CAMP SPRINGS, MD. — Excelsa Properties has acquired Tribeca at Camp Springs, a multifamily property located at 4701 Old Soper Road in Camp Springs, for $64 million. This is the seventh multifamily property acquisition for the Excelsa US Real Estate I LP investment vehicle. The seller was not disclosed.

Tribeca features 224 apartments and over 18,000 square feet of retail space. Completed in 2006, Tribeca’s units feature nine-foot ceilings, poured concrete construction and structured parking. The property is located adjacent to the Branch Avenue Metro station.

Excelsa and its undisclosed joint venture partner intends to invest more than $2 million in property upgrades at Tribeca, including improvements to unit interiors, common areas and amenities.