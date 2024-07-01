Excelsa Properties Buys 168-Unit Apartment Complex in North Dallas

DALLAS — Maryland-based investment firm Excelsa Properties has purchased Pear Ridge, a 168-unit apartment complex in North Dallas that was originally built in 1986. According to Apartments.com, the property exclusively offers one-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Excelsa plans to invest more than $4 million in capital improvements to unit interiors, building exteriors and amenity spaces. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.