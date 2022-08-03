Excelsa Properties Sells 392-Unit Bend at Oak Forest Apartments in Houston

HOUSTON — Excelsa Properties, the real estate investment arm of global asset management firm Excelsa Holding, has sold Bend at Oak Forest, a 392-unit apartment community in Houston. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, business center, fitness center and a coffee bar. Excelsa originally acquired the garden-style property in summer 2019 in partnership with GoldCor Capital Partners and implemented a value-add program. Specifically, the partnership upgraded roofing, landscaping and parking areas and refurbished 57 units with new floors, cabinets and countertops. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.