Excelsa, Stronghold Capital Acquire Multifamily Community in Goose Creek, South Carolina for $52.7M

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — Middle East-based Excelsa Properties has acquired Coventry Green Apartments, a 256-unit multifamily property located in Goose Creek. The undisclosed seller purchased the property for $52.7 million.

Coventry Green Apartments includes two- and three-story buildings. Built in 2001, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Community amenities include a car care center, saltwater pool, washer and dryer connections, billiards room, café with Wi-Fi and stainless steel appliances. Excelsa Properties intends to invest more than $5 million to upgrade the property.

Located at 104 Gainsborough Drive, the property is situated 13.9 miles from North Charleston, 15.6 miles from Charleston International Airport and 22.7 miles to Charleston. The property is also close to major employers including Joint Base Charleston, The Medical University of South Carolina, The Boeing Co. and Volvo Car USA.