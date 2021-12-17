Excelsior Orthopaedics Refinances 114,250 SF Healthcare Portfolio Near Buffalo

AMHERST AND ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Excelsior Orthopaedics has refinanced a portfolio of four healthcare properties totaling 114,250 square feet near Buffalo with a $35.2 million loan. Specifically, the portfolio comprises three medical office buildings in Amherst and a surgery center in Orchard Park. The buildings were constructed between 2008 and 2016 and are 100 percent owner-occupied. Daniel Turley, Anthony Sardo and Brannan Knott of JLL arranged the seven-year, fixed-rate loan through Northwest Savings Bank.