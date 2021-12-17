REBusinessOnline

Excelsior Orthopaedics Refinances 114,250 SF Healthcare Portfolio Near Buffalo

Posted on by in Healthcare, Loans, New York, Northeast

AMHERST AND ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Excelsior Orthopaedics has refinanced a portfolio of four healthcare properties totaling 114,250 square feet near Buffalo with a $35.2 million loan. Specifically, the portfolio comprises three medical office buildings in Amherst and a surgery center in Orchard Park. The buildings were constructed between 2008 and 2016 and are 100 percent owner-occupied. Daniel Turley, Anthony Sardo and Brannan Knott of JLL arranged the seven-year, fixed-rate loan through Northwest Savings Bank.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  