Exceptional Healthcare Buys 10-Acre Parcel, Plans Hospital Development in Eloy, Arizona

ELOY, ARIZ. — Exceptional Healthcare has acquired 10 acres in Eloy, approximately midway between Phoenix and Tucson. The company plans to develop a hospital on the site to serve the growing community and surrounding areas. Walton International Group sold the site for $1.1 million.

The planned hospital, located at the northeast corner of Interstate 10 and Sunshine Boulevard, will have eight inpatient rooms, an 11-room emergency department and a wide range of medical services.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Jan. 24, with a planned opening in late 2024.