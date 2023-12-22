Exchange Buyer Acquires Shake Shack-Occupied Property in Colorado Springs for $5.3M

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — An Oregon-based 1031 exchange buyer has purchased the ground lease of a restaurant asset located at 9723 Federal Drive in Colorado Springs. An undisclosed developer sold the asset for $5.3 million.

A new double-drive-thru Shake Shack occupies the asset on a 15-year absolute triple-net ground lease. The property is adjacent to a 115,000-square-foot Scheels at the intersection of Interstate 5 and Interquest Parkway.

Drew Isaac, James Rassenfoss and Ian Hicks of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller in the deal.