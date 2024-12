PASADENA, CALIF. — Pasadena, Calif.-based ExchangeRight has purchased 13 net-leased properties as a sale-leaseback transaction with Tractor Supply. Totaling more than 425,000 square feet, the properties are in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Texas. With this acquisition, ExchangeRight has expanded its portfolio of assets net leased to Tractor Supply to more than 100 properties as of Oct. 31, 2024.