Executive Construction, LJC Deliver 80,000 SF Office Headquarters Build-out in Chicago

CHICAGO — Executive Construction Inc. and architect Lamar Johnson Collaborative (LJC) have completed an office headquarters build-out for ofi (Olam Food Ingredients) in Chicago. The 80,000-square-foot project spans the entire 10th floor of 24 E. Washington St., a recent adaptive reuse redevelopment of the upper levels of the former Marshall Field and Co. Building into creative office space. The office features 13 dedicated labs and specialized kitchens. Flexible multipurpose meeting and dining spaces are flanked by a pair of demonstration kitchens. A sensory work room and separate sensory experience room allow tastings. The new headquarters brings ofi teams from previously fragmented locations into a unified space. The team is targeting LEED Silver and WELL Gold certifications.