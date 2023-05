FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Executive Refreshments, which provides pantry and vending machine stocking and services, has signed a 19,000-square-foot industrial lease at 13703-13707 Gamma Road in the northern Dallas metro of Farmers Branch. Jeff McVaney of Partners Real Estate represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Chad Albert and D.J. Draper of Stoic Real Estate Partners represented the undisclosed landlord.