REBusinessOnline

Executive Search Firm RETS Associates Opens Dallas Office

Posted on by in Company News, Texas

DALLAS — RETS Associates, a California-based company that specializes in matching real estate companies with qualified talent, has opened a new office in Dallas. The firm has tapped Chase Fryhover as director of the new office, which is located at 5420 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway in the Galleria area. Fryhover will focus on recruiting for entry to mid-level positions in the Dallas market. RETS Associates also has offices in Charlotte, Chicago, Denver and Phoenix.

