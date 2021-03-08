REBusinessOnline

Exegistics Government Solutions Signs 59,517 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in West Dallas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

DALLAS — Exegistics Government Solutions, a third-party logistics firm, has signed a 59,517-square-foot industrial lease renewal at Turnpike Distribution Center 4, located at 2130 French Settlement Road in West Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the property spans 312,188 square feet on 11.5 acres. Sean Smith and Jade Scott of Whitebox Real Estate represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Carter Crow of Younger Partners represented the undisclosed landlord.

