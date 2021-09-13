Exeter 4837 Watt Buys Flex Industrial Building in North Highlands, California for $12.4M

Located at 4837 Watt Ave. in North Highlands, Calif., the property features 129,491 square feet of flex industrial space.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, CALIF. — Exeter 4837 Watt LLC has acquired a flex industrial facility located at 4837 Watt Ave. in North Highlands. Stoneridge Watt Avenue LLC sold the asset for $12.4 million.

Built in 1987 for Price Club, the property was renovated in 1997 for industrial and flex use. Situated on 12.8 acres, the 129,491-square-foot property is half a mile from Interstate 80.

Alan Pekarcik and Chris Smith of Avison Young’s Irvine, Calif., office represented the buyer, while Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.