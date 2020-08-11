REBusinessOnline

Exeter Acquires 604,000 SF Spec Industrial Building in Metro Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

WHITESTOWN, IND. — Exeter Property Group has acquired Fishback 4, a 604,000-square-foot speculative industrial building within Fishback Creek Business Park in the northwest Indianapolis suburb of Whitestown. The purchase price was undisclosed. There are three other buildings within the industrial park. A planned second phase of development will provide an additional 1.5 million square feet of industrial space at the site. Terry Busch and Jared Scaringe of CBRE represented the seller, INDHLAND LLC.

