Exeter Property Group Acquires 193,000 SF Industrial Building in Lombard, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

LOMBARD, ILL. — Exeter Property Group has acquired a 193,000-square-foot industrial building located at 100 Progress Road in Lombard for an undisclosed price. The property is situated at the intersection of I-355 and North Avenue in the Central DuPage County submarket. The building offers clear heights ranging from 24 to 29 feet and is fully leased to Orora Packaging. David Bercu of Colliers International brokered the sale. A private investor sold the asset.

